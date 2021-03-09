Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $347.86 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.