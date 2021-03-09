Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Marubeni stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

