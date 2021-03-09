Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $216.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.