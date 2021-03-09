Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $226.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Signature Bank by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 219,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.