McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MCFE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $314,642,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $77,782,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

