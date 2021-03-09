Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.