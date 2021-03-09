Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.
Covetrus stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.
In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
