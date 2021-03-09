Slow Capital Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.22. 20,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

