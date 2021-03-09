Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. 2,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 over the last three months.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

