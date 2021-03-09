0xBitcoin Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $355,631.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

