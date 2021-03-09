CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It is also benefiting from growth across government, education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris has strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth. Further, the passage of Windows 10 replacement cycle might mar CDW’s prospects. The stock underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get CDW alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.78.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.