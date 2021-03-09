Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BOLT stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.88.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
