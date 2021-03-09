Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

