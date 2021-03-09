Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup lowered Codemasters Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of CDM opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Tuesday. Codemasters Group has a 12 month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 602 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £941.35 million and a PE ratio of 42.39.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

