Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBRBY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.