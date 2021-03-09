Burney Co. Sells 5,123 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

CIT Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,939. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

