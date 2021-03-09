$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.37. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $15.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.82. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,555. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.50. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.