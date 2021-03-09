comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,629. The firm has a market cap of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

