Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.30. 7,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

