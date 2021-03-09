Slow Capital Inc. Buys 341 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after buying an additional 589,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.23. 6,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,042. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.06. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

