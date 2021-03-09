Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

