Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.04. 4,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.