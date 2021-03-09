$188.27 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $188.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $190.38 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $185.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $764.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $784.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $796.51 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $826.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

