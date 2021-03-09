Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.37. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,363. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.