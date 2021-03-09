Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

