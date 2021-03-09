Frazier Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Frazier Management LLC cut its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,416,747 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio makes up about 1.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $535.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

