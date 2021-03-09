Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 505 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $110.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

