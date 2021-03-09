Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.79. The company has a market cap of $622.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.