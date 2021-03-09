Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

