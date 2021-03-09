Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

