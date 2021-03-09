Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

