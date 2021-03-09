Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $80.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

