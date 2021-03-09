DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0586

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $44.65 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.15 or 0.00429979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.80 or 0.05629820 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.