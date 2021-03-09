The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

