Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 172,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 83,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 720,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPM traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $155.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $459.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

