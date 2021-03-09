Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,201 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

