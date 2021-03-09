Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

