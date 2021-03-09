General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 168.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

