Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,999. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

