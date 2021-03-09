Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,192,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $9,741,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.44 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75.

