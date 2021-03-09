Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 12,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 407,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.