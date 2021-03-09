Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71.

