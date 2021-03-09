Morgan Stanley Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $34.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $9.54 on Monday. IMARA has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IMARA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

