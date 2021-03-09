Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

