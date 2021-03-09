CRH’s (CRH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.37.
Shares of CRH opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.07.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
