CRH’s (CRH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.37.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CRH by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CRH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.