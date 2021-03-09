Catherine E. Lafiandra Sells 25,808 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EVO Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EVO Payments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

