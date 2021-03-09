Fiii Hits Market Cap of $217,715.88 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fiii has a total market cap of $217,715.88 and $1,726.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Fiii Coin Profile

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

