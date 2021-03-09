Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.51. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.64. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

