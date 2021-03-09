Barclays PLC Has $37.38 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

VRSK stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.65. 1,988,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

