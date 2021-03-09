Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) EVP Vava Dimond Sells 13,971 Shares of Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

