The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00.
Shares of EL opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
EL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
