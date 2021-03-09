The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00.

Shares of EL opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

