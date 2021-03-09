Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) Insider Anthony Shields Sells 224,314,810 Shares

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) insider Anthony Shields sold 224,314,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,570,203.67 ($1,121,574.05).
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32.
Carnegie Clean Energy Company Profile
